Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

General

Three family members dead after fire burns down their house – VIDEO

By Amina Wako October 15th, 2019 1 min read

Three family members have been confirmed dead following a fire at their house in Kariobangi South, Nairobi.

One of the victims is said to have been a one-year-old child.

OTHER ARTICLES

According to Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo, two other members of the household were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in critical condition.

The police boss has said investigations into the incident has been launched.

Witnesses who spoke to Nairobi News suspect the fire could have been caused by a candle since there was power blackout on Monday night in the area.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Pwani University becomes fourth varsity to be closed within...