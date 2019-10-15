Three family members dead after fire burns down their house – VIDEO

Three family members have been confirmed dead following a fire at their house in Kariobangi South, Nairobi.

One of the victims is said to have been a one-year-old child.

According to Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo, two other members of the household were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in critical condition.

The police boss has said investigations into the incident has been launched.

Witnesses who spoke to Nairobi News suspect the fire could have been caused by a candle since there was power blackout on Monday night in the area.