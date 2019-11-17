Three dead several injured in Malindi-Mombasa Highway road accident

Three people died on the spot and more than 20 injured in a road accident involving a private vehicle and a matatu at Mida area along the Malindi-Mombasa Highway on Saturday night.

The accident involved a matatu and a Toyota Wish Car. Among those who perished was the driver of the saloon car.

Confirming the accident, Malindi Traffic Police Commander George Naybei said the matatu, which was carrying 14 passengers and heading to Mombasa from Malindi, collided head-on with the saloon car heading in the opposite direction.

According to the traffic police boss, the driver of the saloon car was trying to overtake another vehicle at high speed when the accident happened.

The injured were rushed to Malindi Sub County Hospital where the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Doctor Evans Ogato said many of them suffered broken limbs, arms and ribs.

The bodies of the dead are currently at the Malindi Sub county Hospital’s mortuary.