Three charged over theft of stationery from NMS offices

The suspects Benson Ikii, Cyrus Mwanzia and Benjamin Munyoki at court. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Three men were charged on Tuesday with breaking into the Nairobi Metropolitan Service offices at KICC and stealing pens and papers worth Sh342,000.

Benson Musyoka Ikii, Cyrus Elijah Mwanzia and Benjamin Munyoki are accused of breaking and entering into the NMS offices jointly with others who are at large.

They are reported to have stolen 26 cartons each containing 400 pieces of bic ballpoint pens and five reams of printing papers belonging to NMS on November 9.

They are each separately charged with handling stolen property while Munyoki was accused of dishonestly retaining four reams of the printing papers at Transnational House in course of stealing them.

Ikii and Mwanzia allegedly dishonestly retained 400 pieces of the pens each inside the KICC building on November 9, knowing they were stolen goods.

Ikii and Mwanzia were allegedly found inside the store on 25th floor by an employee of the NMS after having broken a padlock and gained entry where they had each stolen a carton of pens.

They were taken to KICC police station for interrogation.

They later led police to Munyoki’s office at the Transnational House where he was arrested and the reams recovered.

The three however denied the charges before resident magistrate Jane Kamau of Milimani law courts.

They were freed on a Sh200,000 bond each with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

Their case will be mentioned on November 23.