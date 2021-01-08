Teenager pleads guilty to defilement





A Kibera magistrate has ordered the social inquiry report of a teenage boy who grabbed and dragged a 14-year old girl into his house where he defiled and sodomised her before giving her Sh10.

Senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua has directed the probation office to furnish him with the report on January 26 before sentencing the 19-year old who was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Mutua had remanded the suspect for a day at Langata police station to make up his mind after pleading guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

But the suspect pleaded guilty for the second time and admitted the facts of the case.

He forcefully defiled the victim and forced her into anal sex in Raila slums, Langata sub-county of Nairobi on December 15.

The court heard that he had promised to pay the minor Sh75 but only gave her Sh10.

The suspect casually admitted the charges on Wednesday prompting Mutua to remand him at the Langata police station to rethink his plea owing to the seriousness of the charges.

But he maintained his plea of guilty to the charges and admitted the facts of the case.

He was facing an alternative count of committing an indecent act with a minor contrary to the sexual offences Act of 2006 which was not read out after he admitted the main charge.

The court heard that the victim was visiting her play –friend when she met the suspect on the way.

He grabbed and pulled her into his house, covered her mouth before he undressed her.

The victim screamed for help but she was not loud enough to attract anyone’s attention because the convict covered her mouth.

She went home and cleaned herself and washed her clothes after the ordeal and did not report to anyone. The victim returned to the area to report to a village elder’s wife.

The convict was called by the official for interrogation but took off and went into hiding.

He resurfaced on January 4 when he was arrested.

The court has convicted him on his own plea of guilty and he awaits sentencing after the state probation office tables his pre-sentencing report.

The offence attracts a penalty of not less than a 40 years’ jail term.