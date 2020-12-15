Teenager charged with violent robbery





An 18 – year – old who allegedly accosted and robbed a man of a necklace and cash in broad daylight in Mukuru slums has denied robbery with violence charges at Makadara law courts.

Stephen Mwea was accused of robbing Paul Musau of a silver necklace and Sh6000 along Falcon Road near trailer maker – Bhachu company’s offices in Mukuru kwa Reuben slums on December 11.

Musau was ambushed and slapped by a young man before others joined in and robbed him of his belongings.

He rushed to the Kwa Reuben police post and reported the incident and officers on patrol were informed and were able to arrest Mwea.

He was positively identified by Musau as one of the men who robbed him. Nothing was recovered.

Mwea denied the charges at Makadara law courts. He was freed on a Sh500,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on December 28 while hearing starts on June 3 next year.