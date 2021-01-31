Teenager charged with defiling minor





A teenager who allegedly dragged his 15-year old cousin into their uncle’s bedroom and defiled her was charged with the offence at the Kibera law court.

The 19-year old suspect is accused of committing the offence in the Ngando area within Riruta, Nairobi, on January 24.

He is also accused of committing an offence of indecent act with the minor where he is accused of touching her private parts contrary to the sexual offences Act of 2006.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim after she entered their dwelling house and dragged her to their uncle’s bed where he covered her head with a blanket before he started defiling her.

He stopped after someone bagged the door in the middle of the act. The victim was already losing breath due to suffocation before she was freed.

The suspect denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Esther Bhoke of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of a like sum.

The case will be mentioned on February 10 for a pre-trial.