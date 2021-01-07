‘Teenager’ battles robbery with violence charge





A Kibera court has ordered the age assessment of a form 3 student who allegedly led a three-man gang to rob and seriously injure a pedestrian in Kibera while armed with a pistol in broad daylight.

Senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua remanded the suspect at Langata police station to allow the police to ascertain the suspect’s age before setting his bail and bond terms.

Through a lawyer, the suspect had claimed he is 17 and the lawyer produced documents to prove he is a student but Mutua said the same can’t be used to ascertain the age.

The suspect denied robbing David Katambani Khayimba of his phone worth Sh8000 and cash Sh6000 in Lindi area in Kibra sub-county jointly with others at large while armed with a pistol, knives, and others crude weapons.

Khayimba was ambushed by three men including two known to him, as he walked home from work. They included the suspect who has been arrested.

He was threatened with a pistol before the suspects stabbed him on the head twice, back and neck while assaulting him with crude weapons.

Khayimba lost four teeth during the assault and the suspects stole his phone and cash before taking off.

He raised alarm during the robbery but members of the public could not intervene because the suspects were heavily armed.

The suspects walked away after the incident and members of the public rushed the victim to Kenyatta National Hospital where he was admitted for 17 days.

The teenager, a form 3 student will return to the court on January 11 for setting bail and bond terms after police ascertain his age.