Tecno and Buupass partner to take you home for free this Christmas

The holiday seasons is here with us once again with Christmas and New Year right around the corner.

This year and for the fourth time, Tecno Mobile will break the rules by providing a way for you to escape the long queues at the bus station and they have partnered with Buupass to take you home for Christmas.

The company will be offering its customers an array of amazing gifts to finish the year happily through the #TECNOTakesMeHomewithBuupass campaign.

The campaign started on November 20 and will run until December 20 2019.

To take part in the campaign, consumers will have to purchase a Tecno CAMON 12 series smartphone.

They will then have an opportunity to win a motorbike, or get Sh500 ticket coupon plus Sh250 airtime. By registering their mobile number, they will also get admission to the Facebook live lottery that will take place on December 20 to win the grand prize, a car worth Sh500,000.

This campaign will cover more than 2000 Tecno consumers with 100 consumers winning a motorbike while 2,000 consumers will be getting subsidized cost of Sh500 on their bus ticket plus airtime.

The mobile manufacture will also find 100 lucky passengers on 50 buses and refund the ticket expense during the campaign.

Buupass is a ticketing platform that enables people to book their bus ticket at the comfort of their homes.