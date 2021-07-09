Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxGeneralHashtagWhat's Hot

Team Kenya’s Tokyo Olympics kit. Hit or Miss?

By Nairobi News Reporter July 9th, 2021 1 min read

Kenyans have, as usual, shared varied reactions to how Team Kenya has been kitted ahead of the 2022 Olympics.

While a section believes the athletes’ dress code ahead of the international sporting showpiece in Tokyo is okay, others say the design is far from ideal.

Related Stories

The team has been sponsored by Safaricom and Tusker, among other corporates.

At the same time, acknowledged the fact that Team Kenya athletes consisted of more women than men, for the first time.

 

The kit was presented to the athletes by President Uhuru Kenyatta in an event at State House, Nairobi, that was also graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and National Olympic Committee – Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat.

Inspired by Kenya’s national colours and symbols, the attire will be donned by the travelling contingent that will begin to depart for the Olympic games.

The women volleyball team dubbed Malkia Strikers will be the first group of athletes to depart, travelling to Kuruma, Japan for a two-week acclimatization period as they gear up for the start of the competition on July 23rd in Tokyo.

“Kenyan sports has always attracted the best talents in the country and our values of hard work and service are deeply entrenched in our athletes. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is another opportunity for us to promote disqualities that position us for success in the sporting world. For this reason, my government has and will continue to support you as you take part in this years’ Olympic games.” said President Kenyatta.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Brothers in court for threatening to kill their mom