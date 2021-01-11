Taxi driver with handcuffs charged with impersonating a police officer





A taxi driver allegedly found with handcuffs in Kasarani was charged with possession of government stores, preparation to commit a felony, and impersonating a police officer.

Daniel Muchina was accused of having a pair of handcuffs belonging to the National Police Service on January 5 in Mwiki trade centre in Kasarani, Nairobi, which is reasonably believed to have unlawfully obtained.

Possession of handcuffs and jungle uniforms is by law limited to members of disciplined services.

In the count of preparation to commit felony Muchina is accused of having had the cuffs in circumstances that indicated he intended to extort money from members of the public.

Muchina is also accused of pretending to be a police officer for purposes he would not by law be entitled to do in his own authority.

The suspect had allegedly approached an M-PESA shop agent in the company of his accomplice at large claiming to be a police officer. But the attendant suspected a robbery mission.

Muchina allegedly hurled insults at the attendant and showed off the handcuffs as he walked away. The attendant informed a neighbour in the business premises and a review of CCTV was done before police were informed.

He was arrested later by cops who allegedly found him with the handcuffs. He is said to have told the police officers that he is one of them.

The suspect denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was freed on a Sh100,000 bond. The case will be hard from June 3.