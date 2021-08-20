Tanasha Donna’s YouTube account suspended





Tanasha Donna has had her Youtube account suspended.

The singer and influencer attributed the move to suspected attempted hacking, and assured her fans she is working round the clock to recover it.

“We are working toward getting back my YouTube ASAP. Someone tried to hack it so YouTube suspended the channel. However, it is being resolved as we speak,” she explained.

The suspended YouTube account is also home to other hits and collabos with prominent musicians such as Mbosso and Bahati.

All the songs have amassed a huge number of views on YouTube.

Donna, who doubles up as Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz baby mama, has not released any hit for some time now.

A Youtube account is subject to termination when it violates the community’s guidelines.

Of late quite a number of public figures have had their YouTube pages suspended and their content deleted. Flaqo and Akothee have suffered that fate of late. Both their accounts were pulled down due to copyright issues.

Khaligraph Jones and Krispar alias Ndovu ni Kuu’s song Ndovu ni Kuu was also pulled down after garnering over 3 million views on the platform.

An upcoming artiste named Dexta Briyanka accused the duo of sampling his song, hence copyright infringement.

Before that, Mejja’s song Tabia za Wakenya was pulled down on similar accusations by yet another upcoming artiste named Bouja Bwoy.

The song had garnered over 1.6 million views by the time of the incident.

YouTube is unique from other social networks because videos can be shared on other platforms, giving it a wide-ranging reach.