Swedish embassy gets unexpected response to their Twitter Covid-19 appeal

By Keshi Ndirangu March 24th, 2020 1 min read

The embassy of Sweden in Kenya, through a tweet, asked Swedish nationals to contact them and provide some crucial information the embassy required.

The Swedish embassy posted on their twitter handle, “Are you in Kenya and are Swedish? Please contact the embassy and tell us how many you are and your situation. Email to: [email protected].”

But the tweet by the Swedish embassy attracted notoriously hilarious responses from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), something the embassy had not anticipated when posting.

Here is a sample of the hilarious tweets KOT directed to the Embassy of Sweden in Nairobi to make lighter the tension created by the fast spreading coronavirus:

 

 

 

Sweden is just but one among many foreign countries that have asked their citizen in the country to contact them for possible evacuation as more cases of Covid-19 continue to be reported.

This follows the suspension of all international flights by the government to be effected from Wednesday as a way to curb the spread of coronavirus further in the country.

Kenya had by Monday recorded 16 positive cases of the virus as hundreds who came into contact with the patients continued to be tracked for screening and possible isolation.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further asked countries with their citizens in the country and wish to evacuate them to do so by Wednesday.

