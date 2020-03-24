Swedish embassy gets unexpected response to their Twitter Covid-19 appeal

The embassy of Sweden in Kenya, through a tweet, asked Swedish nationals to contact them and provide some crucial information the embassy required.

The Swedish embassy posted on their twitter handle, “Are you in Kenya and are Swedish? Please contact the embassy and tell us how many you are and your situation. Email to: [email protected].”

But the tweet by the Swedish embassy attracted notoriously hilarious responses from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), something the embassy had not anticipated when posting.

Here is a sample of the hilarious tweets KOT directed to the Embassy of Sweden in Nairobi to make lighter the tension created by the fast spreading coronavirus:

My ancestor Paranthropus boisei was a resident of Albacken 40 million years ago before moving to East Africa..I demand recognition by virtue of lineage… — Yaroslav The Wise (@hecklemaniac) March 23, 2020

Does driving trucks to Malmo and Stockholm on Eurotruck count? — Tallam (@evanstallam) March 23, 2020

Am in kenya and i use suede cleaner….that makes me suedesh. Take me home now. — ⚡Fundi Wa Stima⚡ (@AmJoseh) March 23, 2020

I'm Swedish born to Kenyan parents in Kenya. I'm yet to get my documentation, kindly advise — Kyp (@I_Kyp) March 23, 2020

I am Kenyan who would love to be Swedish after the pandemic, can I also send the mail? — Gwara-ntine You (@kinuthia_larry) March 23, 2020

Sweden is just but one among many foreign countries that have asked their citizen in the country to contact them for possible evacuation as more cases of Covid-19 continue to be reported.

This follows the suspension of all international flights by the government to be effected from Wednesday as a way to curb the spread of coronavirus further in the country.

Kenya had by Monday recorded 16 positive cases of the virus as hundreds who came into contact with the patients continued to be tracked for screening and possible isolation.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further asked countries with their citizens in the country and wish to evacuate them to do so by Wednesday.