Sven Yidah rubbishes rumours linking him with City Stars





Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Sven Yidah has dismissed claims that he is headed to newly-promoted Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nairobi City Stars.

Media reports have been linking the unsettled player with the club but he has now come out to vehemently deny this.

“I would like to clarify that I have not joined a new team either in Kenya or outside Kenya and this news should therefore not be treated as factual,” a statement on his official Facebook page read in part.

He added: “Blogs and other media outlets should seek further clarification before they share any news about myself, or any other player or person.”

According to reliable sources, Kariobangi Sharks is eager to let go of the player and wants to cash in on him before he becomes a free agent.

“City Stars has not spoken to the player or his handlers yet and the player is therefore very surprised with the news doing rounds that he has joined the club,” a source close to the player told Nairobi News.

Nairobi City Stars are eager to strengthen the team ahead of their KPL return and Sven has come out as one of their transfer targets.