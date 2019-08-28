Suspects linked to the torching of police car arrested

Six suspects linked to the torching of a police vehicle at Rwambiti area on the Kianyaga-Kutus road in Gichugu Constituency on Sunday have been arrested.

According to Gichugu Deputy OCPD Alfred Ng’eno, the suspects were flushed out of their hideouts at Rwambiti village.

The police said they have launched a massive operation to arrest the others suspects who have gone into hiding.

“We have six prime suspects, five men and a woman, we will continue with the search until we arrest all the suspects,” Ng’eno said.

The vehicle was touched by angry boda boda riders and area residents after two people were killed in a road accident involving the police vehicle and a boda boda in Kirinyaga County.

FATAL CRASH

The boda boda rider died on the spot, while one of the passengers died at the Kerugoya Hospital, where the third victim is currently undergoing treatment.

On Sunday the Deputy OCPD said they were looking for the suspects whom are known to them.

The deputy OCPD had earlier on blamed the boda boda rider for the fatal crash, claiming that he was drunk at the time of the accident.