Suspected mugger who stole NYS serviceman’s beret charged in court

A youthful man who allegedly robbed a National Youth Service officer of his beret has been charged for planning to commit a felony after he was arrested by Nyumba Kumi officials with a toy pistol.

Shariff Wamboya Saidi was accused of being in possession of an imitation of a firearm in circumstances that indicated he was armed with intention to commit a robbery in Mariguini slums, South B on June 9, 2020.

THREAT TO SHOOT

The accused had allegedly threatened to shoot members of public who pursued him after he stole the beret.

Saidi allegedly robbed one of the NYS officers in cahoots with supervising youths undertaking cleaning work in the slums.

Saidi was arrested at his house but he slipped away while being escorted to Mariguini chief’s office.

ARRESTED

The members of the public cornered him again but he drew what turned out to be a toy gun and threatened to shoot them but was overpowered and arrested.

He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji of the Makadara Law Courts.

He was freed on Sh 100,000 bond with a surety of similar amount. Hearing of the case starts on August 20, 2020.