Suspected members of Wakali Kwanza Gang arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested four people, among them a minor, suspected to be members of the proscribed Wakali Kwanza gang.

The four suspects are 23-year-old Nicholas Guku Ngare, 24-year-old Salim Bakari, 20-year-old Stephen Otende and a 17-year-old girl and were arrested on Friday at Kizingo area in Mombasa county.

During the arrest, the DCI officers said they recovered five machetes, bhang and knives which were in possession of the members of the vicious gang.

In November, police officers in Kisauni and Nyali sub-counties in Mombasa arrested 11 suspects following an attack by the gang that left 10 people seriously injured on November 24.

The suspects aged between 15-25 were arrested in different parts of Mombasa.

Kisauni OCPD Julius Kiragu said they believed the 11 suspects were members of the criminal gang called Wakali Kwanza which has been behind a reign of terror and several criminal activities in Mombasa.

In August, officers in Mombasa gunned down a suspected member after the gang attacked residents in Bamburi.

Confirming the incident, Kisauni police boss Julius Kiragu said the deceased – commonly known as Boyka – was among three members of the dreaded Wakali Kwanza gang that were being sought by police.