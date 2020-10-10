Suspected land grabber in court for forging title deed of Sh210m land

Seuri Sanoye where he appeared before the Milimani Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man who allegedly forged a title deed for a Sh210 million land in Mavoko, Machakos County has been charged with forgery and conspiracy to defraud.

Seuri Legusi Sanoye is accused of colluding with others who are still at large of forging a certificate of title to defraud Mukwano Distributors Limited of the 30 acre parcel of land on December 1, 1998.

Sanoye is also accused of knowing and fraudulently presenting the forged title deed to Justice Oscar Angote of Machakos High court’s environment and land division and a registrar of the court on June 4 this year.

He allegedly presented the title during the hearing of a case where the complainant is seeking court’s assistance to recover the prime property.

In the case of conspiracy to defraud, Sanoye is accused of colluding with others to forge the title deed for the land belonging to Mikwano Distributors Limited on December 12, 1998.

CASH BAIL

He is also charged with forcibly detaining the land where he is accused of being in possession of the title deed in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace against the complainants who are the legal owners of the land.

Sanoye denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko of the Milimani Law Courts.

Sanoye sought to be held at Muthaiga Police Station until he executes bond terms because he is unwell and the prison environment is unfavorable to him.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh500,000 and an alternative bond terms of Sh2 million with surety of similar amount. The case will be mentioned on Tuesday next week to ascertain whether his claims that he is sick.