Suspected fraudster arrested as police unearth fake online sale of electronics

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 45-year-old man suspected to be an online fraudster.

Anthony Njenga Wanjiku was arrested following complaints by members of the public against him.

According to DCI reports, Njenga runs a Facebook page purporting to sell electronic goods where unsuspecting members of the public have been lured into buying them.

However, they are blocked on Facebook immediately after paying for the said items.

During the arrest, detectives recovered three mobile phones, an HP laptop, and 32 sim cards registered under different ID numbers at his house in Highridge.

Njenga will face charges of obtaining money by false pretences.