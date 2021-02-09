Suspect denies robbing NGO employee





A man suspected to be the leader of a six-man gang that abducted an NGO worker inside the Kabete National Polytechnic (KNP), bundled him into a car, and drove him towards the Sugar board area in Dagoretti where he was robbed, has denied robbery with violence charges.

Richard Wanjala Ojiambo is accused of violently robbing James Odero Otii of his jacket, shirt, a pair of socks, a wallet with Sh20,000, and a mobile phone worth Sh70,000 on August 22, 2020.

Onjiambo is accused of committing the offence jointly with others at large.

He is said to have been the man driving the car an abducted Otii was ferried in.

The victim also lost property worth Sh111,470 during the robbery and the suspect and his accomplices tortured him in the course of the robbery.

Otii had gone to meet the KNP’s principal Charles Akach who told him to wait at the institution’s chief security Edward Maranga’s house.

He was picked up at the house by three men after Maranga left and went out on patrol inside the institution and led to a car parked outside the gate where he was forced in.

Maranga was also assaulted by the men after he met them on the way, responding immediately his wife informed him there were men ransacking their house.

Akachi and Maranga are among the witnesses listed in this case.

Ojiambo denied the charges before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani.

He was freed on a Sh300,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on March 1.