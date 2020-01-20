Stolen vehicle engines recovered by DCI positively identified

Five stolen vehicle engines that had been recovered by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been positively identified by the owner.

The owner had reported them missing at Kayole police station.

On Saturday, DCI had asked members of the public who had recently lost their motor-vehicle engines to check with them.

#UPDATE| The Five Car Engines and other motor vehicle accessories that were recovered on 18/01/2020 within Juja Sub-County were positively identified by the owner who had reported the loss at Kayole. Thank you for your RTs. https://t.co/tMt1AubX2x — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 20, 2020

Sleuths attached to Juja Police Station and Special Service Unit officers recovered the engines at the Rurii market in Juja Sub-county.

“Those who may have lost their engines are advised to visit Juja police station,” the statement had read in part.

The detectives however did not make any arrests and the DCI stated that a manhunt had been launched to apprehend those behind the car theft racket.

The recovery comes at a time when motorists have been raising concerns over increased cases of theft of cars and vehicle parts in the city and its environs.

In addition, Juja residents have decried targeting of locals, especially car owners, by vicious gangs.

Caleb Simiyu lamented that a daring and armed gang was causing terror in Kimbo and Juja farm and little has been done to tame it.

“They have been causing chaos with impunity and threaten everyone who stands on their way, we are really living in fear,” said Simiyu.

Another local, Kevin Marube, said the feared gang also scales perimeter walls and terrorise families in their homes while armed with axes that they use to cut window and door grills.

“They usually demand money and other valuable items. Something should be done about this,” he appealed.