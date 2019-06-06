Speculation as Museveni ‘unfollows’ Chameleone on Twitter





Ugandan musician Joseph Mayanja popularly known as Jose Chameleone could have talked himself into bad books with the establishment after President Yoweri Museveni reportedly unfollowed him on Twitter.

The Sqoop reports that Museveni recently unfollowed the singer on the giant social media platform, leading to speculation on whether it had something to do with musician’s recent decision to join politics.

Chameleone, 40, who is expected to perform in Nairobi this weekend, recently announced his intent to vie for the Kampala Lord Mayor position in the country’s next elections set for 2021.

If he falls out with Museveni he will be the second high-profile singer to do so with the Uganda strongman after Bobi Wine.

FIRST LADY

Meanwhile, a check by Nairobi News confirmed that Museveni currently only follows 23 people on Twitter including the First Lady, Janet. Tanzania President John Pombe Maghufuli, his Rwandan counterpart and reported nemesis Paul Kagame plus Deputy President William Ruto.

Chameleone has been close to 74-year-old Museveni in the past and was even part of a string of Ugandan artists who helped in campaigning for the Head of State in 2016, and even produced a song themed Tubonge Nawe.

In a related development, Chameleone has been urged to keep off politics by a local politician named Capt. Mike Mukula.

My advise to my good friend chameleon is go slow on politics it will erode your financial base and could ruin your entertainment career >>>don’t say I didn’t advise you , take or leave it experience has taught me 🙏🏾 @JChameleone — Mukula (@Mukulaa) June 4, 2019

Pop star singer and youthful lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi recently got into bad books with Museveni’s administration after joining politics.