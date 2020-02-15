Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s first born daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, is expecting her second child.

The mother of one shared a picture of herself with a fan on Instagram revealing her protruding belly.

Saumu recently started dating Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, but the two have been silent about the nature of their relationship even as she has in the past shared posts expressing her adoration and love for the youthful senator.

Saumu parted ways with Ben Gatu, the father of her first born daughter, in March 2017, only days before she delivered her first born baby, claiming he was using her for political mileage.

Months later she started dating another man but she went the extra mile to hide his identity. The relationship lasted only ten months.

News of her new love interest, the Lamu Senator, started spreading like wildfire in June 2019, when the two were rushed to hospital after being attacked by unknown assailants at a popular nightclub on Thika Road.

Later Saumu started sharing post hints on social media on the rosy relationship she has with Loitiptip.

This included pictures of herself with Loitiptip locked in a tight embrace and in one photo she captioned “Hi Future, Thank you for putting your life before mine, For standing by me, Advising me and always being there for me …you will forever be my Best friend. Wishing you quick recovery hun.”

While in another she wrote, “Hisia hazifichwi..kipendacho roho hula Hata nyama mbichi. Hi Future.”