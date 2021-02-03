Sonko’s woes





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has told the Anti-Corruption court authorities are punishing him for refusing to withdraw an affidavit in court which adversely mentioning Christine Pratt Kenyatta in a separate case involving the appointment of Nairobi’s deputy governor.

Christina Pratt Kenyatta is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister.

Sonko has publicly claimed Pratt attempted to influence the appointment of the County’s deputy governor, even making a call to push her case.

In the alleged call between Pratt and Sonko which the governor publicly shared, a female voice is heard telling him that President Uhuru Kenyatta was already aware of the situation.

The politician also broke down in court on Wednesday during the mention of a corruption case he is facing.

He’d earlier been charged with robbery with violence on Tuesday.

And the situation could worsen, as the prosecution states on Tuesday that Sonko, who was escorted to the courts amid tight security, is needed in Mombasa to answer to separate charges.

That notwithstanding, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has vowed to sue Sonko for linking him with organizing the 2017 post-election violence.

Sonko has fallen out with the state in recent times leading to his impeachment as governor of the capital by both the County Assembly and Senate in December.

President Kenyatta at the weekend blasted him as a youthful leader who was full of sideshows including wearing goggles instead of performing his role as politician and governor.