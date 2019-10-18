Sonko Rescue Team to ferry Likoni victims to their final resting place

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered to transport the bodies of Likoni tragedy victims, Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu, from Mombasa to Makueni for burial.

The Governor had requested the family to have his rescue team be allowed to ferry the bodies and participate in burial arrangements.

The remains will be transported from Jocham mortuary in Mombasa on Friday night ahead of the burial, which will take place at Ngaamba area in Kilome Constituency, Makueni County the tomorrow Saturday, October 19.

The bodies of Kighenda and Mutheu were retrieved from Indian Ocean last Friday, October 11, after 13 days.

Mother and daughter died after their vehicle, a Toyota Isis, slid off MV Harambee at the Likoni channel crossing on September 29 and plunged 58 meters into the sea.

“We have agreed with those in charge of the burial arrangements to transport the bodies and play any other possible role in the burial arrangements,” Sonko said on Thursday.

WHOLE SOCIETY

John Wambua, Kighenda’s widower, said that that was a good gesture not only to him but to the whole society.

“Sonko has not only helped me but the whole society. We are very appreciative and only God will reward him,” he said.

The hearse will be trailed by a mobile clinic van.

The family on Wednesday said that they will sue the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) for negligence over the death of their family, despite accepting Sh200,000 from KFS towards the funeral arrangement.