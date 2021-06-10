Sol Generation break silence over Nviiri and Elodie spats





Sol Generation on Wednesday broke their silence on the ongoing saga between their signee Nviiri The Storyteller and his alleged lover Youtuber Elodie Zone.

In a statement, the record label said it does not tolerate any form of mental, physical, and emotional abuse, noting it will not understate the issue due to its sensitivity.

“As Sol Generation, we do not and will not tolerate any form of mental, physical, and emotional abuse. The recent events and allegations surrounding Nviiri The Storyteller and Elodie Zone are of great concern to us. The sensitivity of this matter should not be understated and as such we have been treating this matter with the utmost privacy and humanity,” part of the statement read.

The record label added that both Nviiri and Elodie will be subjected to wellness sessions after their return to the city.

“That said, as both parties arrive back into the city, we have a life and mental wellness session waiting for them with a specialist in the field. We believe offering a helping hand in these times is paramount. Lastly as a business we shall be undertaking a progressive portrayal training,” it added.

Their statement came just hours after the YouTube and Instagram sensation Elodie said that she was intoxicated when she recently accused the Pombe na Sigara singer of physical abuse.

In a statement, Elodie adds that her narration was blown out of proportion and fueled by tension.

“Nviiri and I came to coast with our friends to unwind, relax and make peace with each other. Neither one of us thought it would be blown out of proportion the way it has been.”

“When I made the post it was fueled by tension and an afternoon of a few many drinks. Neither one of us thought it would be blown out of proportion the way it has been,” said Elodie in part.

“Nviiri and I came to the coast with our friends to unwind, relax and make peace with each other. When I made my post it was fuelled by tension and an afternoon of few too many drinks,” read her statement.