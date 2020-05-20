SMS service for reporting illegal activities during Covid-19 pandemic unveiled

The government has unveiled an SMS service to enable members of the public to report illegal activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government Spokesman Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna on Wednesday announced the messaging service will enable members of the public to report any illegal activity around them using text messages.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES

“Text 988 to report any illegal activities happening around you. You can be sure that your number will be anonymous thus cannot be shared,” Oguna said.

To use the toll free service, members of the public will simply be required text the name of the county and the estate where the illegal activity is taking place.

Text 988 to report any illegal activities happening around you. You can be sure that your number will be anonymous thus cannot be shared, just in case you are worried about being exposed to the public.#KomeshaCorona pic.twitter.com/Y7gwpy3GWw — Spokesperson GoK (@SpokespersonGoK) May 20, 2020

NATIONWIDE CURFEW

Following the dusk till dawn curfew that was imposed by the government in March in a bid to combat Covid-19 in the country, crimes and crime-related activities have been on the rise.

There have also be increased cases of people breaching the curfew order, including incidences of revellers being arrested while making merry in bars.

This even after the government last month issued a warning that anyone found violating the curfew order will be put under mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

The government has also enforced cessation of movement in Nairobi metropolitan as well as Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties which have reported the highest cases of Covid-19 infections.