‘Sins of Saviours’ to finally air on NTV after TV station’s courtroom victory

After a month-long legal battle, NTV’s explosive exposé ‘Sins of Saviours’ will finally air tonight (Tuesday) during the 9pm news bulletins.

This after a Nairobi Court has dismissed Child Welfare Society of Kenya’s (CWSK) suit against NTV that blocked the airing of the exposé which seeks to lay bare the filth at the society.

The exposé was to air on September 1, 2019 but the CEO of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya, Irene Mureithi, went to court and obtained orders blocking the broadcast of the program.

Ms Mureithi claimed that NTV infringed on the rights of the children despite NTV giving the CWSK an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

The investigative team at NTV had for the past four months been investigating the state corporation charged with the responsibility of taking care of vulnerable children in the country.

This was after they received damning evidence pointing to outright embezzlement of public funds at the expense of the children.

CORRUPT DEALINGS

“We went out of our way to corroborate each documents and evidence we received to confirm all reports we got and sought to speak to everyone responsible, including the CEO of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya, Irene Mureithi,” said Edmond Nyabola had said when the exposé was blocked from airing a month ago.

The children’s court has also lifted the injunction including another application seeking the arrest and detention of NTV journalists Nyabola, Mark Masai and Managing Editor Emmanuel Juma.

During the time the matter was in court, NTV obtained more damning reports of corrupt dealings within the state corporation involving five projects started by the organization and funded by the government in various parts of the country.

The NTV investigations confirms that the state corporation has been abusing children’s rights by denying them proper healthcare and dignity.

The investigations further suggest that the organization has turned into a scheme where special needs children are used for profit.