Singer Nadia ‘unveils’ better half





Singer Nadia Mukami has finally unveiled her man on social media, less than a year after she publicly suggested a romantic relationship might distract her.

The Radio Love hit-maker shared pictures of herself and the lucky man and while only disclosing one of his names, thanked him for being there for her.

“Despite everything they have said about me today, you have showered me with love I am just smiling here next to you. Being in the limelight, you need someone who loves you for you. Someone who sees you outside the fame, money, attention, gossip, ridicule, and insults. Someone who speaks to your soul and you are just that! I should have met you earlier to experience this kind of love but I know it’s not late. We are from 2 different ethnicities but our Love overcomes that! I love you so much Priyan,” she wrote.

Last year, the singer revealed why she’d decided to remain single despite receiving advances from men.

Nadia, while appearing in an interview with comedian Jalang’o, stressed she’d chosen to dedicate her 20s to building her career.

She said a romantic relationship with a man will distract her.

“I feel like a relationship will be a distraction for me right now. It’s hard when you are in the music industry to date, you never know what a guy wants, maybe they want bragging rights,” she added.

She, however, revealed that her decision was inspired by a “bad” experience she had while on a date.

She says she was forced to pay the bill after the man asked her to.

“Halafu there is this, I have gone on a date and I paid, sikuwahi rudi because they think I have money. And that is when I said I am not doing this dating thing. Some of the guys think I have a lot of money,” she said.

The sassy songbird also opened up on a previous relationship that messed her up for a while.

During a question and answer segment on a local media station, Nadia revealed that she got dumped by her first boyfriend called Eric Munene over a light-skinned lady.

“I was a third-year on campus, my first boyfriend. Eric Munene I made it. I got dumped over some light-skinned but I made it,” said Nadia.

“I was shocked beyond words and that is the last time I ever dated. It will take Jesus and angels for me to date again. I’m just not ready,” Nadia said.