Singer Bahati to perform at Africa Day Concert in South Africa

Gospel artiste Bahati performs during Jubilee National Delegates Conference on May 6, 2017 at Bomas of Kenya when President Uhuru Kenyatta was nominated to run for president with William Ruto as his running mate. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Singer Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, popularly known as Bahati is set to tour South Africa’s capital Johannesburg for a series of performances.

The Machozi hitmaker will Africa Day Concert 2021, which will be hosted by Golden Globe and SAG winner, Idris Elba this Africa Day, 25th of May.

The concert is sponsored by MTV Base Africa and YouTube and Bahati says he will be the only Kenyan artist to perform.

“Another win Your Boy Bahati is International Now ⭐ The Only Kenyan Artist Performing at #AfricaDayConcert 2021 Happening in South Africa Brought to you by @MtvbaseAfrica and @Youtube Hosted by @IdrisElba ⭐ I am Humbled to Be Representing My Country 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 JO’BURG SEE YOU TOMORROW !!!,” he posted on Instagram.

Kenyan music group Sauti Sol represented Kenya at this event last year.

The virtual concert will be a Pan African event featuring trailblazing African stars from across the continent.

Artists will perform on multiple stages from Lagos to Johannesburg in an event that will be streamed to a global audience on YouTube and broadcast on MTV channels.

Africa is in the midst of a creative and cultural renaissance that has been accelerated by artists who are claiming a unique space in the world.

The concert will be hosted virtually in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with all safety and social distancing measures observed.

The concert follows the inaugural Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home in 2020 that brought African and global superstars together to celebrate Africa Day and raise funds to support families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.