Sifuna, Jumwa in trouble over ‘vulgar’ remarks





The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Malindi lawmaker Aisha Jumwa to record statements over remarks attributed to them during the Msambweni by-election campaigns.

In a statement, the Commission’s Chairperson Samuel Kobia says the two leaders uttered “reckless” statements that could plunge the country into political intolerance and in turn disrupt peace.

While separately drumming up support for their respective parliamentary candidates in Msambweni, the two were recorded going at each other using abusive language laced with innuendo and sexual undertones.

Kobia expressed concern the remarks attributed to Jumwa and Sifuna might mutate to hate speech thus threatening the peaceful coexistence among Kenyans.

He wants leaders to desist from divisive and reckless utterances.

“The use of such political rhetoric and vulgar language is wrong, unethical and shameful, the fact that any leader, especially those of the stature of MP and secretary-general, can even consider using such language is a low point for them and this nation,” Kobia said in a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday.

He also urged all politicians to remain civil and ethical at all times, noting that Kenya is a civilized society and the days of intolerant speech are far gone.

Seeing as the situation might get out of hand if not checked, the commission disclosed that while it is prosecuting those suspected of dastardly acts, it is also in the process of creating a wall of fame and shame at the commission.

“We will name and fame the leaders and Kenyans who do well but also we will name and shame those who behave in an uncouth manner.” Warned Kobia.

During the Msambweni campaigns, Deputy President William Ruto’s allies among them Jumwa campaigned for the independent candidate Feisal Abdallah who emerged the winner of the hotly contested seat defeating ODM’s candidate Omar Boga.

The mini poll was marked by claims of voter bribery and intimidation.

It was turned into a supremacy battle between opposition leader Mr Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto — who did not set foot in the constituency during the campaigns.

Ruto’s allies, led by Mr Mvurya, former senators Boni Khalwale, Hassan Omar and Johnson Muthama led the vigorous campaigns.

MP Mwashetani and his Kinango counterpart Benjamin Tayari also played a key role in Mr Bader’s campaigns.

MPs Jumwa (Malindi) and Mohamed Ali (Nyali) also caused political mayhem when they set foot in the constituency to campaign for their candidate.