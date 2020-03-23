Shikalo: Migne did not want me to join Yanga

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo revealed that his former national team coach Sebastian Migne did not approve of his decision to join Tanzanian side Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Shikalo, who was Stars back-up keeper at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, joined Timu ya Wananchi in a reported big money move after starring for Kenyan side Bandari at the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

“I remember coach Migne did not want me to sign for Yanga, he wanted me to continue playing at Bandari to be eligible to compete (for Kenya) at the 2020 Africa Nations Championship qualification (CHAN) matches. But Yanga were determined to get my services,” he told Mwanaspoti.

Migne ended up using Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper John Oyemba in the CHAN qualifier against Tanzania, and Kenya lost to the Taifa Stars on post match penalties in a result that cost the Frenchman his job.

Shikalo who has since settled in well in Dar-es-Salaam and is the first choice keeper at the Tanzanian club, has also revealed that Yanga were not the only team chasing his signature.

“Zesco United from Zambia also wanted me, plus another team from Botswana. I had to make a decision.”

Shikalo is believed to take home Ksh300,000 a month at Yanga.