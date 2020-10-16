Shabana begs Uhuru for club bus





National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC have issued a clarion call to President Uhuru Kenyatta requesting the him to purchase a bus for the team.

Shabana FC fans chairman Erick Nyariki has led the plea by writing an official letter addressed to the president and copied to Kisii County Governor James Ongwae.

“We wish to put a special request as Shabana Football Club. We are a community club that is a powerhouse. We have been producing talents for the national team like Mike Okoth, the late Henry Nyandoro, current Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma among others. One of our products is Henry Motego who was recently absorbed by the Kisii County Government to develop talents,” the letter reads partly.

“We are the only community club in the larger Gusii region playing in the National Super League (NSL) but we continue to struggle financially. The purpose of this letter is to request you to donate a 63-seater bus to the team top help address the transport challenges that have continued to cripple us financially.”

“We are working towards reorganizing and re-energizing the club to return to the Kenyan Premier League and your kind gesture will go a long way in helping the club regain its star status. The bus can also help the club raise revenue internally,” the letter adds.

The Head of State is expected at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii County for the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Tuesday October 20 and the letter by Shabana is viewed by many football pundits as a perfect plan to ensure he delivers the bus during his coming trip.

Only 3,000 people will be allowed into the 25,000 seater Gusii Stadium during the Mashujaa Day celebrations due to Covid-19 restrictions.