Sh20k bribe demand lands two police officers in trouble

Detectives on Monday arrested two police officers in Nakuru County for allegedly soliciting for a bribe.

According to the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI), the two officers, identified as Constables Hezron Jogoo and Daniel Muigai, who are attached to Menengai and Nakuru Police Stations respectively were arrested for demanding and receiving Sh20,000 from a man at Highway Towers whom they accused of forgery

The two officers are expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, a police officer based at the Central Police Station was arrested for demanding a bribe from an advocate.

Police Constable Samuel Mutachi is reported to have demanded a bribe of Sh200,000 and later received Sh35,000 while pretending to be a detective from DCI.

While in March, detectives arrested a Chief Inspector of Police and three of his accomplices for soliciting a bribe of Sh2 million.

DCI said the four, had been impersonating immigration officers and had confiscated a passport and other documents from their target.

According to the victim, the “Immigration officers” had asked for a bribe of Sh10 million and were going to collect a negotiated Sh2 million when they were nabbed by detectives.