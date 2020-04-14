Sh120 million stolen phones recovered in Imara Daima estate

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday arrested four people and recovered over Sh120 million worth of stolen mobile phones at a residential house in Imara Daima, Nairobi.

The mobile phones are believed to have been stolen on Friday while being transported from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Eastleigh.

In a police statement, the DCI said that the stolen goods were on transit before being diverted to Muimara Estate in Imara Daima.

“The said cargo parked in 750 cartons was being ferried in a lorry driven by Daniel Kavuti, 40 before abandoning it along Masai Road while empty,” read the statement in part.

According to the police, the lorry had a total of 750 cartons but only 629 were found.

“629 cartons containing the phones were recovered. Efforts to recover the rest of the cartons are underway,” the statement added.

The operation by the DCI narrowed down on four members of an organised criminal cartel operating within Nairobi.

The four men, who are in custody, have been identified as Mwangangi Kyalo, 41, Jacob Waithaka, 39, Patrick Irungu, 45, and Newton Mwenda 35.

The suspects gave the location of their loot following interrogation by officers.

Police has urged the driver who is still at large to surrender himself at any police station near him.