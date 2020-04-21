Sh1.2 billion already raised for Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund

The Kenya Covid-19, Emergency Response Fund, has said that it has so far collected Sh1.2 billion.

Ms Jane Karuku, the chairperson of the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, on Tuesday said that the support and goodwill towards the initiative has been very encouraging.

“Corporates, foundations, religious institutions, and individuals have enthusiastically stepped forward to donate to the fund,” Karuku said in a signed statement.

Sh9 million has been raised in cash while Sh 370 million in terms of material, food and non-food items.

She said that the committee is still collecting money from members of the public.

The organization has also put up a website – www.kenyacovidfund.co.ke – where members of the public can get updates on the contributions.

CONTRIBUTIONS

“The board seeks to re-affirm that the donations will be utilized to support the government’s efforts in the supply of medical facilities and equipment and support for vulnerable communities,” Karuku said.

She also thanked all those who have made contributions, while also asking more Kenyans to support the course.

The Kenya Covid-19 fund was appointed on March 30, 2020, by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Other members of the fund include Mr Michael Joseph, Dr James Mwangi, Dr Naredrava Raval, Mr Joshua Oigara, Mr Jeremy Awori, Mr Wachira Waruru, Mr Mohammed Hersi, Ms Phyllis Wakiaga, Dr Fred Matiang’i, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Mr Kennedy Kihara.