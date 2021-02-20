‘Senator Haji considered resigning’

Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce chairperson Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji listen as ODM party made their views before the taskforce at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on February 26, 2020. Photo | Jeff Angote | Nation

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji says his late father Garissa Senator Yusuf who passed away on Monday considered resigning from his position months before he passed on.

A grieving Haji was speaking on Friday in Garissa where a prayer meeting was held for his late father.

While addressing the congregation, DPP, overwhelmed by emotion, bowed his head and shed tears while eulogizing his late father.

“I want to thank everyone who stood with us. The President called us every week to monitor mzee’s situation and even came to bury my father. Kindly accord him all the respect he deserves.

Haji and his brother Abdul Haji also recalled their last moments with their ailing father before he slipped into unconsciousness.

DPP revealed that his father regretted that he was earning a salary that he was not working for.

“He wanted us to call the Senate Speaker to resign because he said it was haraam to draw a salary while he was unable to work for the people of Garissa,” said Haji.

Haji said they kept assuring him that he would be fine and would soon be back to work.

The brothers who were speaking publicly for the first time since their father’s death said the family will give an equivalent of their father’s six months’ salary to the needy in the six constituencies within Garissa.

“We have decided the money will be managed by former Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet because he has connections to people all over,” he added.

The family has also promised to start projects in every constituency in honor of the father.

He added that they will fulfill their father’s promise to construct a rehabilitation centre in Garissa town.