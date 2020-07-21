Sakaja fined Sh15,000 after pleading guilty to breaking Covid-19 rules

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja adjusts his face mask when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Roselyne Onganya at Kasarani makeshift court. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Tuesday pleaded guilty of flouting Covid-19 rules and fined Sh15,000 or in default serve a three-months jail term.

The Senator appeared before Chief Magistrate Roseline Oganyo at the Kasarani open court in Nairobi.

APOLOGY

He was charged with breaching curfew orders contrary to orders 3 of the public order, 2020 as read with section 8 (6) of Public Order Act 56 of the laws of Kenya.

Sakaja is accused of flouting the curfew rules after he was found drinking with friends on Friday night past the 9pm-4am curfew imposed by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Speaking to the media on Monday after presenting himself at Kilimani Police Station to record a statement on Monday, Sakaja apologised to Kenyans for flouting curfew orders.

Sakaja also said that he takes full responsibility for flouting Covid-19 rules.

ARRESTED

“I was outside my house past 9pm which is after curfew hours, it is regrettable but all of us make mistakes,” Sakaja said.

He added that he will be abiding by the law as no one is above the law.

“I have paid the cash bail and will appear before the court tomorrow and the entire course of law will be followed,” he added.

Sakaja who resigned as the Senate ad hoc committee on Covid-19, was arrested at Ladies Lounge with three others after police officers stormed the joint where they were drinking.

Also arrested were two women who the lawyer say work only during the day.