Ruto accuses police of causing chaos during elections





Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned the police against being used to cause chaos ahead of 2022 General Election.

He accused Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai of being partisan and misusing the independent institution by taking orders from other quarters.

His comments come barely a week after chaos and violence were witnessed during the by-elections in Nakuru, Kakamega, Kisii, and Bungoma Counties.

“The IG has turned the police service into a youth wing of a political institution and demonstrating open bias against other political leaders,” he claimed at Kunyak Secondary School in Kipkelion West, Kericho County on Thursday.

In reference to the just concluded by-elections, the DP said the police have become an accomplice to people who are interested in dividing the country along tribal lines ahead of next year’s General Election.

“The IG should be aware that he will one day be put to account when the day of reckoning comes,” he said while presiding over the handing over of three school buses donated by Kipkelion West CDF office.

DP Ruto called on Kenyans not to allow to be divided along tribal lines and make their independent choices on who they want to govern them after the second and last term of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is unfortunate that some tribal chiefs are now coalescing to form alliances and make decisions on who is going to take over the running of the country from President Kenyatta,” he stated.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot however called on Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the IG over the misuse of power and taking a political stand.

“It is appalling that the so-called deep state is also using other institutions like the KRA, EACC, and the DCI to frustrate people who are believed to be supporting the Deputy President’s bid to take over the leadership in 2022,” he said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also blamed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for lecturing the Judiciary and attempting to muzzle the independence of the institution.

“We did not know Matiang’i when the President and his deputy were campaigning in 2013 but he now seems to be lecturing the DP who should be his boss,” he added.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi termed as disrespectful for Cabinet Secretaries to undermine Dr. Ruto as he cautioned that they will soon be held accountable for their actions.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro however revealed the DP is being frustrated by top government officials due to his bid to take over the leadership of the country.

“We are calling on you to pray for us. We are going through a lot.

“But I am happy we have just about 12 months for them to leave the office for DP Ruto to take over and lead the country in the right direction.

Other leaders who castigated the government officials over the alleged unfair mistreatment of the DP supporters included Kericho Governor Prof Paul Chepkwony and Soy MP Caleb Kositany.