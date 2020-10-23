Ruth Matete welcomes baby girl after troublesome pregnancy





Kenyan gospel singer Ruth Matete has welcomed a bouncing baby girl into the world, albeit the baby arrived way before her due date.

Nairobi News has learnt that Matete welcomed baby Toluwa on Monday at the Ruai Family Hospital RFH.

Matete is reported to have been rushed to the hospital after she went into labour early and had to undergo a Cesarean Section (CS).

“The baby came at 37 weeks because the mother had blood pressure. It’s the doctors who recommended the CS to save both mother and child. Both are doing great,” a source close to the family told Nairobi News.

In July, when Matete was burying her husband John Apewajoye who died in a fire accident at their Home in April, she mentioned they had already chosen a name for their unborn baby.

“How you had put things in order like naming the baby, we agreed to call him Joshua Toluwa Apewajoye if its a boy and Joana Toluwa Apewajoye if its a girl,” Ruth said.

She further added then she was expecting a baby boy.

Last month Matete, for the first time, showed off her big baby bump through a picture on Instagram while dressed in a white long off-shoulder gown while tenderly holding her tummy.

She had previously deactivated all her social media accounts following the tragic death of her husband, which was shrouded in controversy, with Matete only being allowed to bury her husband after three months.

The Nigerian Embassy had initially barred Matete from burying her husband until investigations into the circumstances in which he died were complete.

At the end of three months, Matete was left with a huge mortuary fee and was forced to appeal to Kenyans for help in settling the debt.

Matete and the late Apewajoye got married in November 2019 in a ceremony that was only attended by close friends and family members.