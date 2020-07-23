Ruth Matete buries husband in Nairobi – PHOTOS

The burial of Blessed John Olakami Apewajoye at the Lang'ata cemetery on July 23, 2020. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI

Ruth Matete’s husband Blessed John Olakami Apewajoye has been buried at the Nairobi’s Langata cemetery.

The gospel artist was allowed to bury her husband, whose body has been lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Mortuary since April.

During the burial, Pitson led the praise and worship session.

Abel Amunga, Matete’s father said his son-in-law should be celebrated.

“After Covid 19, this man must be celebrated in a big way. I’ve never had a son, he is my son and the first person to grant me the honour of being called a grandfather,” he said.

“I forgive every person on social media and mainstream media who conveyed bad information about my daughter and family.”

Apewajoye died on April 11 while undergoing treatment at the KNH for burns he sustained in a fire incident at their home in Athi River, Machakos County, on March 30.

Following his death, the Nigerian High Commission requested to have Apewajoye’s body detained until the Nigerian government approves its release.

“The High Commission wishes to state that, after the postmortem, the burial should be put on hold until it is in receipt of such directive from the Nigerian government while the mission awaits the conclusion of the investigations,” read the request signed by the embassy’s head of Chancery, Mr Mahmoud Lawal, on behalf of the High Commissioner.

In May, Ms Matete moved to court seeking permission to have the body of her husband released for burial.

The gospel artist has maintained that her husband burnt parts of his upper body on the fateful day at around 5pm after a failed attempt to properly light up their 6kg unused gas cylinder.

DCI head of investigations Mr John Kariuki said that if Ms Matete is found not have had a hand in her husband’s death, a public inquest shall be launched to have the matter officially concluded.