Ronaldinho celebrates 40th birthday in jail away from home

In a classic riches to rags tale, Ronaldinho Gaucho, considered one of the best football talents in the world ever, was on Saturday forced to celebrate his birthday behind bars.

The former Brazil and Barcelona star turned 40 in a Paraguayan jail, and was surprised with a huge barbeque steak by his inmates while receiving the much needed goodwill messages from former teammates including Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Samuel Eto’o.

The ever-smiling star is enjoying his landmark birthday in cell after allegedly using a fake passport to enter the South American country and faces the prospect of six months in jail if found guilty.

But the footballer received some good news in the form of touching Instagram messages from his fellow 2002 World Cup winners.

Brazilian Ronaldo (not to be confused with the Portuguese icon), posted a photo of himself with Ronaldinho with the caption: “Congratulations mate! May you overcome this diffucult stage of your life with the same joy as always!”

Former Barca teammate Eto’o also reached out in an Instagram video as the photo of the jail-bound star tucking into his food went viral online.

“Hello brother, I have no words brother. I dont even know what to say, we are talking to see how we can encourage you,” said Eto’o.

Ronaldinho won several titles in his heydays, including the World Cup and UEFA Champions League.