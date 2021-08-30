Rock bottom Arsenal eye Sh1.5 billion Origi deal

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi kisses the Uefa Champions League trophy after his team beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Divock Origi is on Arsenal’s radar as a possible replacement to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, media reports in England indicate.

Despite a busy transfer period, the Gunners have experienced the worst possible start to the 2021/2022 English Premier League season, losing their opening three matches without scoring a goal.

Hence coach Mikel Arteta’s team is currently ranked at the bottom of the 20-team table standings.

And Aubameyang, currently their highest earner, has been linked with a move to Juventus according to TuttoMercato via Sport Witness with the report claiming that Arsenal is open to holding talks over his transfer.

Juve needs to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has just left them to join Manchester United and have the Gabonese a target.

The Express says they will have to replace him when he eventually leaves and named Origi as one of the strikers that they can move for.

The Belgian, who is born to a Kenyan father, has struggled for playing time at Liverpool because of their impressive front-three.

However, he has shown that he can score important goals when he gets a chance to play.

The Reds will be happy to cash in on him and he might benefit from playing regularly at Arsenal.