Robert Murathe? Kagwe denies Pastor Burale’s ‘deal’ – VIDEO

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday said he has never heard of Robert Burale after he was asked a question about the ailing pastor during Thursday’s Covid-19 briefing in Mombasa.

Referring to him as Robert Murathe, the CS said that he does not know who Burale is, adding that he cannot respond to rumours.

“I don’t know anything about Robert Murathe, I don’t know what he’s doing, he’s probably sick. I have never heard of this guy. You are saying he is supposed to have been paid, by who? When it comes to issues like rumours, if I were to respond to every rumour I would be very busy,” he said.

He wondered who would have paid him and why.

“I don’t know who would have paid him or why he would be pretending. The guy might probably be sick but you have decided that he is not. Let me leave that one out.”

On Monday, the renowned motivational speaker and pastor announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Pastor Burale made the revelation via Facebook, saying that he had to wait for President Uhuru Kenyatta to give his speech before he could share the bad news.

“Last week Wednesday I (after recording an FB program that airs of Fridays) was struggling to breathe and rushed to Nairobi Hospital where I was tested for Covid-19 and I tested positive,” he said.

He was immediately taken to isolation within Nairobi Hospital.

Many Kenyans online claimed that it was a PR stunt and alleged that Burale had been paid to pull off the move.