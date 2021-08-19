Riruta man pleads for forgiveness in court, vows to quit alcohol

Kelvin Ocharo at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with creating disturbance. Picture: Joseph Ndunda

Kelvin Ocharo at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with creating disturbance. Picture: Joseph Ndunda





A man charged with creating a disturbance in public has asked the court to pardon him, suggesting he was forced into the act after tasting alcohol for the first time.

Kelvin Ocharo was charged at the Kibera Law Court with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace after threatening to harm Joel Mbolu Kilulu at his Kikima bar at Riruta, in Nairobi on August 15, 2021.

Ocharo admitted the charges before principal magistrate Sharon Maroro and claimed the incident happened out of drunkenness and he can’t explain what happened after he took beer for first time.

“I have no idea what happened. I don’t even know how I found myself in police custody as you can see I have no shoes and I don’t know how I lost them. I only remember my friend inviting me for a beer which was my first time to drink,” he told the court.

Ocharo became unruly after a drink at the bar and started insulting the bar’s owner and other customers while pouring their beer.

He was thrown out but came back with more trouble and started smashing glasses and keg jugs and hurling insults at other patrons and Kilulu who he warned to harm.

He was arrested by police officers on patrol who found him causing trouble in the midst of the commotion at the bar.

“’Please forgive me. I’m remorseful and ashamed. It shall never happen again because I will never touch alcohol again,” he pledged to Maroro.

Maroro ordered a social inquiry of Ocharo before determining his case on August 23.