RIPTim: World mourns Kenya’s last big tusker

Tim, Africa’s largest elephant, who died on Tuesday at the age of 50 in Amboseli National Park, has been mourned across the world.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the super tusker succumbed to natural causes in Mada area of the park.

The animal’s body will be sent to a taxidermist in Nairobi so that it can go on display, KWS said in a statement on Wednesday.

KWS also hailed Tim as a well known elephant who was loved throughout the country.

Tim’s tusks were said to weigh more than 45kg each.

The death of the iconic giant was felt globally with thousands of netizens sharing messages under the hashtag #RipTim.

Last weekend we spent time with Tim in Amboseli National Park. Come here @DavidOsiany and see this beautiful giant is no more😭😭#RIPTim pic.twitter.com/O3msqUb5me — Syombua Osiany (@SyombuaOsiany) February 5, 2020

So sad to say goodbye to a very big old friend. pic.twitter.com/4pDAk354x7 — Dr. Paula Kahumbu (@paulakahumbu) February 5, 2020

Very sad – an iconic bull in his prime but important to remember that if not for @biglifeafrica @ste_kenya and @aetkenya he would have been killed well before he achieved ‘supertusker’ status. — The Elephant Queen (@TEQmovie) February 5, 2020

I met Tim in 2014 during a trip to #Amboseli. I didn’t think much of him then. Only later did I know he was such a big deal because of his big tusks. The news of his passing on yesterday is also a big deal. Happy that it was due to old age, not poaching. Tim was 50.#RIPTim pic.twitter.com/HuHuBgVbog — Mwangi Kirubi (@mwarv) February 5, 2020

I am very saddened to hear this morning that Tim – probably the world’s most famous elephant – has passed away at the good old age of 50. This is sad news, but it is no tragedy -today we should celebrate his life and the efforts of all those in Amboseli. pic.twitter.com/8FTcLkysc0 — David Yarrow (@David_Yarrow) February 5, 2020

I’ve been crying a lot since this week began 😭😭😭

The kids and now Tim. We just lost Sudan😢#RIPTim

📷|courtesy pic.twitter.com/zI5wAIWfvs — Daughter of The Soil (@wendybabra) February 5, 2020