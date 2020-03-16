Revealed: CCTV captures final movements of missing businessman’s vehicle

The last moments of Dafton Mwitiki, the city businessman who was reported missing on March 11, 2020, can now be exclusively revealed.

The 38-year-old man was last seen near his workplace at Galana Plaza in Kilimani, Nairobi before he mysteriously disappeared.

Detectives investigating his disappearance have searched his office and are in possession of crucial information that will help in unraveling how the flamboyant businessman went missing.

Mwitiki’s vehicle which was found in a thicket near Juja Oakland Estate has also undergone forensic examination.

The CCTV footage captures the vehicle being driven on Thika Superhighway by an unidentified person.

“We believe he then dumped the vehicle near a thicket around Juja Oakland Estate, Kiambu county. We are investigating to find out who was behind the wheel,” said a source close to the investigation.

Detectives from Juja have also been combing the area around where Mwitiki’s abandoned vehicle was found by members of the public on Friday.

“We are also following possible leads and will know who was behind the wheel before he abandoned the car,” the sleuth said.

The businessman’s phone has been offline for days and the family members who recorded a statement at Kilimani Police Station suspect foul play in his puzzling disappearance.

Mwitiki became famous during the DusitD2 hotel attack in Nairobi in 2019, after a picture of him and Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms emerged and went viral.

He is a license firearm holder and a member of the National Gun Owners Association.