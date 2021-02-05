Reggae in the Sun comeback

(from left) Muzikal Sheriff of Rastyle Entertainment, Johniebegood of Diamond Sounds Entertainment and Dj Moh of Moh Spice Entertainment, the led organizers in the upcoming 10th edition of the Reggae in the Sun concert. Photo Courtesy

Kenya’s premier homegrown Reggae concert dubbed Reggae in the Sun is making a comeback after a long break due to the Covid pandemic which brought events to a halt.

The 11th edition of the reggae concert will be held on March 20 at the Carnivore Simba Saloon, 16 months since the last edition of the same event was held at the Alliance Francaise Nairobi, featuring performances from Roots Connections band, Nazizi and WEN music.

This time there will be a high octane list of artist’s performing on stage like Gravitti Band, Shamir Tadeiya and Royalty by Black.

The DJ’s and MC’s will be Mc Phillipo, Double Trouble, Muzikal Sherif, Natty Bwoy, and Original Cure.

As the pandemic hit the entertainment industry hard, the organizers of the concert elected to try a number of online shows but these turned out to be challenging and expensive to host compared to the physical shows.

“We are making a comeback after a whole year because of the pandemic so to all our fans expect a high energy show that will be better organized and better delivered,” said JohnieBeGood, one of the organizers of the show.

Most of the local reggae artists ended up having to improvise to keep their fanbase, some held online shows, some worked on recording new songs, released new videos and kept up with rehearsals to sharpen their live performances and make them better performers.

As the Kenyan reggae scene grows international artists including Etana, Romain Virgo, Konshens, Morgan Heritage have expressed their love and interest for the country, dubbing it the Reggae capital of East Africa.