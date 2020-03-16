Reggae in the Sun 2020 edition heads to Nanyuki

The eleventh edition of the Reggae In The Sun is scheduled to be held at the Sportsman’s Arms hotel in Nanyuki on Saturday March 28.

Muzikal Sheriff, one of the organizers of the event, confirmed the development to Nairobi News and said there was a demand from reggae fans from outside Nairobi to rotate the shows in the popular edition.

“We have given the capital eight good years and 10 strong editions. Fans from different parts of the country kept calling requesting for a taste of the event so we sat down and reached the decision to take it to them,” he said.

“We expect a mixed crowd. Our ardent fans from Nairobi who are already fired to go for a road trip and new faces from the Mount Kenya region. We want to share with them live reggae music made in Kenya by Kenyans for Kenyans.”

The Gravity Band, Shamir, Deejay Shiqx, Royalty By Black and Deejay Tush are some of the entertainers lined up to perform during the reggae concert.

“Nanyuki is only the first stop. Our fans need to be patient and see how things unveil. We have a lot in store for them. Also, this time we are going all night so they should be prepared to party hard,” he added.