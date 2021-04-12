Rayvanny leaks Harmonize nudes, private chats with ex-girlfriend’s daughter





Bongo singer Harmonize has been caught in yet another scandal after his bitter rival Rayvanny released intimate private chats in which he shared nudes with his ex’s daughter.

Rayvanny exposed Harmonize over what he termed as seducing and sending nudes to Paula Kajala, the daughter of his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala Masanja.

In a long post on Instagram, the singer said that it was shocking to see Harmonize seduce the young Paula just weeks after he lectured him (Rayvanny) for having an affair with her.

He added that it was shameful for the Konde Gang President to want to date Kajala and her daughter at the same time.

“Unataka kua na mama na mtoto…na Unatuma hadi utupu wako bila hata kuogopa,” Rayvanny said in his long leak on Instagram.

In February, Harmonize’s new girlfriend Kajala accused Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto and singer Rayvanny of allegedly getting her student daughter Paula drunk and recording her.

In a video clip that was widely shared on social media, which has angered many Tanzanians, Rayvanny could be seen kissing the 18-year-old Paula.

Harmonize then said the WCB signee was out to ruin Paula’s life at the expense of his blossoming music career, claiming the Kiuno singer eyed Paula out of jealousy because he was dating her mother.

Rayvanny later apologised to the Bongo movie actress for his involvement with her daughter and making public his intimate videos with her daughter, a high school student.

In April, Hamonize and Kajala, who had only dated for a couple of months, split up after she unfollowed him on social media and deleted all pictures of him from her timeline.

Little is known of why the popular actress resorted to such extreme actions against him.

Harmonize introduced Kajala to the public in February, months after separating from his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti.