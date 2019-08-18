Public servants locked out of national census jobs

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has been barred from recruiting public servants as supervisors and enumerators in the August 24 National Census.

The directive was made on Thursday by the Employment and Labour Relations Court after a petition was filed by some residents of Home Bay County.

The court directed KNBS to remove from its list the names of public servants hired to participate in the census as supervisors or enumerators.

“It is hereby ordered that the name of public servants who have been appointed to participate in the census as supervisors or enumerators be removed from the list of such supervisors and enumerators,” said Justice Maureen Onyango

Already, KNBS had concluded the recruitment exercise and commenced training of officials.

The court gave KNBS, Homa Bay County Commissioner, county statistics officer and the Attorney-General 21 days within which to hand in the list of supervisors and enumerators hired in Rachuonyo North Sub-County.

HIRING CRITERIA

The application will be heard in Kisumu on September 17, 2019.

Five petitioners went to court challenging the hiring criteria and occupation status of some of the people picked to help in the census.

Similar complaints have emerged from many other parts of the country like Kiambaa in Kiambu and Kangemi and Kibra in Nairobi.